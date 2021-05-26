(Bloomberg) -- The leaders of Japan and the European Union are set to refer in a joint statement to the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, according to the Yomiuri newspaper, in a move that may anger China.

The reference to Taiwan would be the first in a statement from the leaders, the Yomiuri reported Thursday, citing several unidentified Japanese government sources. It would follow similar wording in a joint statement issued after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met U.S. President Joe Biden last month, which sparked criticism from Beijing.

The statement is expected after Suga meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council chief Charles Michel by video conference later on Thursday.

China sees Taiwan as part of its territory, and tensions between the two have worsened in recent months as Chinese military forces ratcheted up exercises in the area, raising the risk of a conflict that could draw in the U.S.

China Rebuffs Biden, Suga Following Sharp U.S.-Japanese Comments

The report comes as several European countries seek more involvement in the security of the Asia-Pacific region, a key to global economic growth. French troops took part in an exercise with Japan and the U.S. on Japanese soil for the first time earlier this month, while Germany is expected to deploy a frigate to Asia later in the year.

The U.K. is also sending its new aircraft carrier, the Queen Elizabeth, on a tour including stops in Japan and South Korea, as part of its maiden voyage.

