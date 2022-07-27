(Bloomberg) -- Japan Exchange Group is looking to revamp the process for new stock listings as part of a range of initiatives under the banner of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ‘New Capitalism’ plan.

The company is seeking to promote IPOs as a way to help start-ups raise funds to revitalize local economies, Akira Kiyota, the bourse’s chief executive, said during a press conference on Wednesday. It is also looking to help fund sustainability projects, he added.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange restructured its market segments this year as a way to boost the appeal of local equities to foreign investors. Under the new structure, companies are able to decide which segment they would like to be on if they meet certain criteria.

