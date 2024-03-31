(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Japan Exchange Group Inc. have doubled in value since Hiromi Yamaji became the chief executive officer of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s operator a year ago.

The stock is up more than 100% over the past 12 months and hit a record high last week, outperforming shares of the London Stock Exchange Group and bourse operators in Singapore and Hong Kong. Japan Exchange has climbed for five straight quarters, its longest winning streak on record.

Since taking the group’s top position in April 2023, Yamaji accelerated initiatives to get listed companies to raise shareholder value. The push was a key factor behind the global outperformance of Japanese stocks, which were also driven higher by bullish factors such as the endorsement from Warren Buffett and the end of decades-long deflation.

“CEO Yamaji has great presence and investors like it,” said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management. The bourse operator usually moves ahead and benefits from the bull market, he added.

A surge in foreign demand has boosted the exchange’s trading volume, convincing JPX to lift its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 2024. The exchange operator raised operating income guidance to ¥87 billion ($575 million) from ¥77 billion and boosted its dividend to ¥91 from ¥63 per share. Full-year results are due late April.

“Our business is borderless” so we’ve been working on strengthening global competitiveness, Yamaji said at a regular presser in January. “Our task is to fill the gap between the mid- to long-term target and short-term return of the listing companies.”

Still, T&D Asset’s Namioka points out that JPX’s performance may be too dependent on the market’s direction. In addition, the stock’s 12-month forward target price is ¥3,375, according to the data compiled by Bloomberg, compared with Friday’s closing price of ¥4,110.

“The key is whether the trading volume will keep the same level when stocks decline,” he said. As expectations toward corporate reforms increase, “they will need to deliver to meet investors’ expectations.”

