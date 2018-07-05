(Bloomberg) -- Shoko Asahara, the doomsday cult leader convicted for the 1995 sarin-gas attack on Tokyo’s subway that killed 13 people and sickened thousands, was executed, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Asahara, 63, whose real name was Chizuo Matsumoto, was hanged Friday, reports said. The founder of the sect formerly known as Aum Shinrikyo was also found guilty in an earlier attack that killed eight people in the Japanese city of Matsumoto and had exhausted all appeals since his 2004 conviction for the crimes.

The execution is the first of the 13 leaders of the Aum Shinrikyo cult who have been sentenced to death for the attacks.

To contact the reporter on this story: Gearoid Reidy in Tokyo at greidy1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Gearoid Reidy at greidy1@bloomberg.net, Kazunori Takada

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.