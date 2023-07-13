(Bloomberg) -- The European Union said it was lifting import restrictions on Japanese food products imposed in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

“We have taken this decision based on science, based on the proof of evidence, and based on the assessment of the International Atomic Energy Agency,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told reporters after a meeting in Brussels with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Charles Michel, head of the European Council.

Tokyo has been calling on the EU to end the curbs imposed after the 2011 disaster, which according to a statement from the bloc imposed thorough pre-export testing of food products for radioactivity.

Von der Leyen said the restrictions were lifted as of Thursday. The curbs, which were gradually eased over the years, had remained for wild mushrooms, some fish species and wild edible plants, according to the EU statement.

“The decision by the EU will push forward the recovery and reconstruction of the affected area and it is based upon science, robust science so we very much value and welcome that decision,” Kishida said.

While food exports from Japan to the EU are minimal, the step has symbolic value, coming as Hong Kong prepares to ban imports of aquatic products over Japan’s plan to release treated waste water from the wrecked nuclear plant into the ocean starting some time this summer.

Michel said the EU and Japan are also working to facilitate the access of agricultural products, especially beef, fruit and vegetables to the Asian country.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.