Japan Extends Lead On China as Top Foreign Holder of Treasuries

(Bloomberg) -- Japan remained the biggest foreign owner of U.S. Treasuries in August as China’s holdings continued to drop.

Japan’s holdings of U.S. notes, bills and bonds increased by about $44 billion to $1.17 trillion, the Treasury Department said in a monthly data release Wednesday.

Japan overtook China as the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries in June -- the first time it’s held that position since May 2017. China’s holdings decreased by about $6.8 billion to $1.1 trillion.

Overall foreign holdings of Treasuries increased to about $6.9 trillion compared with $6.63 trillion in July.

Both China and Japan -- the world’s second- and third-largest economies behind the U.S. -- have been negotiating trade deals with the Trump administration.

To contact the reporter on this story: Katherine Greifeld in New York at kgreifeld@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Margaret Collins at mcollins45@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.