(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s second extra budget will only increase bond issuance by around 5 trillion yen ($34.1 billion) this fiscal year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The increase in so-called calendar base government bond market issuance will push the overall figure for the year ending in March from a previously planned 198.6 trillion yen to more than 200 trillion yen for a third-straight year.

Last month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a 29.1 trillion yen extra budget to fund his latest economic stimulus package, aiming to ease the impact from inflation and boost growth.

Most of the package will be financed by 22.9 trillion yen of JGBs, but the ministry has limited the amount of fresh issuance by cutting back on unused fiscal investment and loan program bonds and refinancing bonds by around 10 trillion yen. It will also draw on about 5 trillion yen of front-loaded bonds to curb the overall increase for this year.

The government is planning to mainly issue short-term bonds with six-month maturities from next January onward, as well as two-year bonds.

A Ministry of Finance official said the plan is still under scrutiny and has not been finalized.

