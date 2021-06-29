(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese government is planning to extend strong virus measures it has in place in Tokyo and other areas by two to four weeks to coincide with the early days of the Olympics, the Mainichi newspaper reports, without attribution.

Government officials have started floating the idea of holding the Olympics without spectators if the measures are extended beyond July 11, when they are set to expire, the report said. Some government officials as seeing the prospect of the games held without spectators as “unavoidable” given recent developments, according to the Mainichi.

Coronavirus cases in the capital have been edging higher in recent days, with the seven-day average rising to 495 Tuesday from 406 a week earlier. The metropolitan government has scaled back plans for the torch relay in the capital that’s due to start next week, according to local media.

If the quasi-emergency measures are extended, Japanese officials and Olympic organizers would hold 5-way talks to re-visit their policy on spectators, the Mainichi reported. The current cap limits the number of spectators to 10,000 per venue or 50% of capacity. Tokyo and surrounding areas had ended the state of emergency earlier this month.

Read More: Tokyo Olympics to Cap Spectators at 10,000 Per Venue (1)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.