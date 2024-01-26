(Bloomberg) -- The governments of Japan and Tokyo are planning to list their stakes in Tokyo Metro Co., one of two subway operators in the capital, as soon as this summer, the Nikkei reported.

The two authorities, which currently own all of the firm’s stake, are planning to eventually cut their combined holdings to 50%, the newspaper reported, without saying where it got the information. The proceeds will be used by the central government to finance reconstruction from the 2011 earthquake. Elevated stock prices in Japan led the governments to consider listing, the report said.

Legislation requires the national government to sell shares in Tokyo Metro by March 2028, to repay debt sold in the aftermath of the 2011 quake and tsunami.

Tokyo Metro can be valued at ¥750 billion ($5 billion) to ¥1 trillion based on the subway operator’s net income and its peers’ valuation, according to Hiroaki Tomori, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management. It’s likely to be closer to ¥750 billion as it’s difficult to find a growth strategy but “if investors could see higher dividend yield or shareholder benefits, the valuation has a potential to expand,” he said.

Tokyo Metropolitan Government booked ¥3.57 billion to its 2024 fiscal plan as fees to sell the Tokyo Metro shares. If the fiscal plan is passed, TMG can proceed with the selling.

Japan’s Finance Ministry and TMG said in May 2022 they have picked five underwriters including Nomura Securities Co. for domestic and Goldman Sachs Japan Co. for overseas sales.

Tokyo Metro is currently 53.4% owned by the national government and 46.6% by the capital’s government. The two plan to cut their stake at the same pace and reduce holdings by same proportion.

(Adds names of underwriters announced by the government in May 2022)

