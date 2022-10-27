(Bloomberg) -- Several Japanese utilities are moving to seek permission to raise customers’ regulated power rate, the first such instances since the energy crisis and plummeting yen began to hammer electricity providers.

Power providers, including Hokuriku Electric Power Co. and Chugoku Electric Power Co., will apply to the trade ministry to raise regulated rates for households, the companies said this week. Tohoku Electric Power Co. and Shikoku Electric Power Co. also said that they are considering an increase.

Other major utilities in the country could follow suit, as expensive fuel costs threaten to cut into the firms’ finances. Resource-scant Japan has also been hit by the tumbling yen, which adds onto cost of importing fuel sold in dollars.

“We expect to see record losses this fiscal year exceeding those seen in the 1970s oil shock and those following the 2011 earthquake disaster,” Hokuriku Electric said in a statement on Thursday.

The utility expects to see an operating loss of 100 billion yen ($683 million) for the fiscal year ending in March, according to its second-quarter earnings announcement on Thursday. The firm also announced that it will not issue dividends for this fiscal year.

Chugoku Electric said it is seeking to raise rates from April, and is preparing to apply to the government for approval as soon as next month.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced an extra budget of 29.1 trillion yen on Friday, including an aid scheme to reduce the rising power and gas bills in the nation. The measure is expected to lower household electricity bills by around 20% from next year, according to local media reports.

