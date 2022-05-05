(Bloomberg) -- The majority of Japanese factories in Shanghai are yet to resume any production, with the city’s lockdown still damaging business activity even as the local government claims that production is getting back on track.

Almost two-thirds of factories haven’t resumed any production yet, while another 28% are running at less than 30% capacity, according to the results of a survey of Japanese firms in the city. None of the 54 companies with factories in Shanghai are back to planned levels of output, and only 37% of firms had permission to resume output.

The results are at odds with the claim from the city’s government that more than 70% of industrial firms had resumed production as of Wednesday, and show that it will take a lot longer for economic activity to return to normal. More than half of the Japanese firms said they are unable to source any supplies, indicating supply chain problems that have clogged the port and slowed exports continue to be serious.

Almost 90% of companies said their biggest problem was logistics, followed by securing workers and also securing dormitories where staff can sleep so that companies could run in a “closed loop“ separated from the outside. That is similar to the results from a separate survey of European firms, which showed that more than 90% of respondents said Covid Zero measures have hurt supply chains, with 85% saying they struggled to get raw materials or parts for manufacturing.

The vast majority of the Japanese firms said they are working to restart production in Shanghai and surrounding areas. However, 35% said they would also increase production in Japan to replace lost output, while almost 20% are looking to boost output in third countries.

The survey was conducted April 27-30 by the Shanghai Japanese Commerce & Industry Club and follows an earlier report on the damage from Shanghai’s lockdown on Japanese firms in the city.

