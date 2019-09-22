(Bloomberg) -- Japan failed to track the paths of a new type of short-range North Korean missile on several occasions since May, Kyodo News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

Some of the projectiles, which flew at a low altitude and had irregular paths, could have potentially reached Japanese territory, the news agency said.

North Korea’s technological development has alarmed the Japanese government, given the possibility that the new missile appears to be able to break through current defense measures, Kyodo said.

The South Korean military appears to have succeeded in tracking the missiles, Kyodo said. That may raise concerns about South Korea’s withdrawal from an intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan, which in turn could impact Japan’s security.

To contact the reporter on this story: Chikako Mogi in TOKYO at cmogi@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Scott at bscott66@bloomberg.net, Reed Stevenson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.