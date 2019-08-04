(Bloomberg) -- Japan has discovered a suspected case of Ebola in the country after a woman visited the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The 70-year-old patient developed a fever after returning from her trip on July 31, and has been admitted to a hospital in Tokyo for tests, the health ministry said on its website Sunday. The results will be made public, the ministry said, adding that a negative outcome remains possible.

Ebola is one of the deadliest diseases on earth, with a fatality rate as high as 90%. The current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which began in August 2018, has infected more than 2,400 people and killed more than 1,800, making it the deadliest since a 2013 epidemic.

