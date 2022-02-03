(Bloomberg) -- Japan flagged its vulnerability to supply side constraints in China in a report showing that more than 1,000 import items are heavily dependent on its biggest trading partner.

China had a more than 50% share in 1,133 categories of imported goods, or 23% of the value of Japan’s imports in 2019, according to a trade analysis by the cabinet office released Thursday. The level of reliance was about twice as much as U.S. dependence on China, the report indicated.

The analysis comes as Japan is expected to introduce an economic security bill later this month that aims to reduce the nation’s vulnerability to external supply side shocks.

Japan’s reliance on its neighbor was most pronounced in household electronics items such as personal computers, tablets and cellphones, again outweighing the corresponding levels of Chinese reliance in the U.S. and Germany, the report showed.

Global supply snarls during the coronavirus pandemic have added to calls for more resilient supply lines and less reliance on China.

