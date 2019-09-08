(Bloomberg) -- Transportation companies in Japan are canceling flights and train services as Typhoon Faxai approaches.

The season’s 15th typhoon was heading north-northwest at about 30 kilometers per hour as of 4:45 p.m. Tokyo time on Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. It may reach the nation’s Kanto region, which includes Tokyo, by early Monday.

Japan Airlines Co. said it canceled 45 domestic flights and one international flight on Sunday, affecting about 10,630 passengers. ANA Holdings Inc. said it canceled 22 domestic flights, affecting about 2,300 people. East Japan Railway Co. said it will cancel Tokyo-area train services on Monday until 8 a.m.

