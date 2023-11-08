(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s gas inventories are rapidly refilling as record-warm autumn weather reduces the need to heat homes and offices.

Liquefied natural gas stockpiles held by Japanese power generators rose 8.7% in the past week and are well above the five-year average, according to data released by the trade ministry. That’s in stark contrast to September, when storage had dropped to the lowest level in more than a year.

Abnormally mild weather is helping to refill inventories. Tokyo’s temperature hit 27.5C (82F) on Tuesday, the warmest November day for the city in records going back to 1875, according to Japan Meteorological Agency.

Japan’s LNG buyers are prepared for winter, and aren’t currently looking to procure large volumes of additional shipments, traders said. The lack of spot buying from Japan — the top importer last year — will provide further relief to global gas prices.

Bangladesh’s state-run Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Co.’s tender seeking an LNG cargo on a DES basis for Dec. 12-13 delivery received the lowest offer at $16.34/mmbtu

