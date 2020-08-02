(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy shrank at the same pace as previously estimated, according to revised data that continued to show the country was in a recession before the pandemic took its heaviest toll.

Gross domestic product shrank an annualized 2.2% in the first quarter compared with the final three months of 2019, the Cabinet Office reported Monday. Economists had forecast a 2.8% contraction following a rare finance ministry move to update its capital spending data last week. The downard revision of business investment was much less than expected.

Key Insights

Monday’s data sets a gloomy tone for another growth report due mid-month that’s forecast to show Japan’s economy shrank by more than 20% in the second quarter, the most in records going back to 1955.

The unusually timed second revision of the data took place after the finance ministry updated its corporate survey results. Initial survey results were deemed insufficient given a low response rate from companies dealing with the pandemic.

Recent gains in retail sales and industrial production suggest growth began to rebound after a nationwide state of emergency was ended in late May, but analysts caution the recovery is fragile. Widening virus outbreaks in the U.S. and other key markets darken the trade outlook and rising case numbers in Japan’s biggest cities threaten jobs and consumer spending at home.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe already faces spiraling budget deficits after pledging about $2 trillion in stimulus, but an anemic recovery could force his administration to spend more. The government last week said it now sees no chance of balancing the budget before the year ending in March 2030.

Flooding that has forced factory closures during an unusually long rainy season is another obstacle to recovery. The yen’s recent rise against the dollar could also add to exporters pain if it continues.

What Bloomberg’s Economist Says

“Japan’s economy probably headed into the coronavirus crisis in worse shape than the second reading on 1Q GDP indicated -- pointing to an even weaker trajectory for 2020.”

Yuki Masujima, economist

Business investment was revised down to 1.7% from an earlier estimate of 1.9%.

In nominal terms, GDP grew 0.5% in the first quarter, matching the earlier estimate.

