(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government expects per capita income growth to outpace inflation next fiscal year for the first time in three years.

Per capital income, including wage gains and tax cuts scheduled to take effect in June, will increase by 3.8%, exceeding the government’s 2.5% inflation forecasts, according to calculations released Thursday by the Cabinet Office.

The government estimates tax measures will be worth ¥4 trillion ($27.8 billion), contributing 1.3 percentage points to the total income gains. That implies income growth would be on par with inflation in the coming year without the fiscal stimulus.

The last time the government forecast income growth would top inflation was for the fiscal year starting in April 2021, when it projected incomes expanding by 1.9% versus 0.1% price growth. The latest projection shows income growing more than prices even when inflation is above the central bank’s 2% target.

The Bank of Japan is closely watching wage trends to see if increased pay can drive consumption and support a positive cycle of rising prices, income and growth, before it pares back stimulus measures including its negative interest rate.

The gain in real incomes represents a chance to push the economy into a new stage as it emerges finally from deflation, as the main economic growth engine shifts to domestic demand drivers including personal consumption and capital investment, the Cabinet Office report said.

The report estimates that in the current fiscal year, incomes will grow by 2.4%, lagging the 3% pace of overall inflation. It notes that commodities prices are among factors adding a degree of uncertainty to its predictions for next year.

