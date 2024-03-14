(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s state pension fund, the world’s largest, will resume lending foreign stocks in a move that would make more shares available for short sellers after it suspended the practice four years ago.

The Government Pension Investment Fund said in statement on Friday that its research showed it is possible to try to boost income by lending shares, while also addressing concerns over transparency and possible conflicts with its stewardship mandate. It didn’t specify the timing of the resumption.

The GPIF has not been involved with lending Japanese stocks and still doesn’t plan to, it said.

The fund suspended stock lending in 2019 due to concerns that included potentially not being able to exercise voting rights appropriately when stocks were held by others.

Global investors will likely closely watch the impact of the huge fund starting share lending again. The GPIF earned about ¥35.6 billion ($240 million) from stock lending in three years through the fiscal year ended March 2020. The fund said it saw no market impact from its suspension.

It held ¥56.9 trillion of foreign stocks as of December, about 25% of its total assets.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.