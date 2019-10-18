(Bloomberg) -- Japan has various ways to deploy fiscal stimulus if economic conditions warrant such action, according to Finance Minister Taro Aso.

The nation’s economic fundamentals remain stable for now, but the government continues to use fiscal stimulus in a nimble manner, Aso said on Friday at a press conference in Washington, where the Group of 20 nations’ finance ministers and central bank governors met.

“When you think about pulling the Japanese economy out of deflation, it’s not something easy that can be dealt with by monetary policy alone,“ he said.

The G-20 on Friday issued a statement about the need to regulate stablecoins to curb risks such as money laundering, while acknowledging the benefits of financial innovation.

G-20 Says Stablecoin Regulation Needed to Curb Risks: IMF Update

Asked whether the Bank of Japan is considering issuing its own digital currency, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said there’s no such plan at this point.

