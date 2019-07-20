(Bloomberg) -- Japanese go to the polls Sunday for an upper house election that will likely set Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on course to become the country’s longest-serving premier and may open the way for him to change the U.S.-drafted pacifist constitution.

Media polls show that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s coalition was on track to win more than half of the 124 seats up for grabs. Opponents are seeking to prevent Abe and other proponents of constitutional change from gaining the two-thirds’ majority in both chambers needed to send a proposed revision to a national referendum.

Abe has been touting the merits of stability on the campaign trail, after almost seven years in power and a run of five straight national election victories. His main rival, Yukio Edano, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, is calling for the cancellation of an October sales tax hike and more measures to help struggling households.

“A lot of voters appreciate the stability of a long administration, rather than seeing it as a problem,” said Kuniko Koda, for whom the election marks her retirement as an opposition upper house lawmaker. “That’s why, although they have issues, the LDP wins.”

Abe’s economic prescription of unprecedented monetary easing combined with government spending and regulatory reform has achieved only partial success. But, near-full employment has helped buffer criticism stemming from scandals, cabinet gaffes and economic faults, while a splintered opposition has failed to take advantage of the shortcomings.

The top issue with voters in the world’s most-aged society has been the state of the public pension system. Abe’s finance minister, Taro Aso, has been blamed for failing to allay concerns about possible funding gaps, but opposition parties apparently haven’t convinced a wide swath of voters that they would do a better job.

“If we make the economy strong, the fiscal base will also get stronger, and it’ll be possible for us to increase pension amounts,” Abe said in a speech on Saturday in Akita in Japan’s northeast, according to Kyodo News.

In Tokyo on Saturday, Edano called on voters to lend his party the power to take the administration to task over the pension issue.

“We may still lack power as the leading opposition party, but we hope you’ll trust us to think of each and every person’s livelihood and bring distant politics closer to you,” the Sankei newspaper reported Edano as saying.

Constitutional Change

Abe’s long-held plan to add an explicit reference to Japan’s Self-Defense Forces to the pacifist constitution is divisive and not seen as a major priority for voters. The document has remained unchanged since it was enacted with U.S. backing in the aftermath of World War II.

Voters are concerned about the planned hike in October of the sales tax to 10% from the current 8% -- after previous increases hurt the economy. A majority of the electorate oppose the move, surveys show, but Abe says the revenue is needed to fulfill promises on reducing the cost of childcare and education.

On the positive side, the Abe administration’s hard line in disputes with South Korea in recent months has been welcomed by many voters. Surveys show his efforts to build a relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump amid concerns about the future of the U.S.-Japan alliance have also been well-received.

Half of Japan’s upper house faces an election every three years, with members each serving a six-year term. An opposition majority in the body can hamper the government’s agenda.

The ruling coalition has 70 of the 121 seats that are not being challenged in this month’s election, meaning it would need to secure 85 of the contested seats to hold a two-thirds’ majority along with other proponents of constitutional change, according to domestic media. Candidates are elected through a mixture of constituency races and proportional representation.

Abe, who will become the longest-serving premier in Japanese history in November if he is still in office, is free to call an election in the more powerful lower house at any time. The last election to the lower chamber was in 2017, meaning he need not do so for another two years.

