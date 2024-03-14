(Bloomberg) -- The High Court in Japan’s northern city of Sapporo ruled in favor of three couples who sued against the country’s ban on same-sex marriage, adding to earlier legal victories for the LGBTQ community.

The Sapporo court said that the ban is unconstitutional in a ruling on Thursday. It’s the first such success in a high court for the Marriage For All Japan advocacy group, which has sued the Japanese government in five district courts since 2019. The case will be brought to the Supreme Court next, where a defeat for the government could push parliament to review the law.

“I think the societal situation has changed significantly since a few years ago and that has resulted in this judgment,” said Masa Yanagisawa, head of Prime Services Japan at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and a board member at Marriage For All.

The judgment follows a landmark verdict by the Sapporo District Court in 2021 that ruled the ban unconstitutional for the first time in Japan. The Nagoya District Court ruled similarly after, while the Tokyo District Court said in a separate lawsuit Thursday that the lack of recognition of same-sex couples is a “state of unconstitutionality.” Osaka’s is the only district court that has ruled the ban constitutional.

Japan is the only Group of Seven country that does not recognize gay marriage at a national level, though local governments around the country have introduced their own laws to provide some benefits to same-sex couples. Recent polls have also shown that a majority of people in Japan are in favor of same-sex marriage, but conservative lawmakers remain reluctant to change the law. Business groups have warned that Japan’s policies hurt their hunt for top global talent.

