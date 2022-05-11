(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top government spokesman said people don’t need to wear masks outside provided they’re taking proper distancing precautions after a top medical expert floated the idea that face coverings were no longer necessary in outdoor settings.

Masks play a key role in lowering infection risks, so they should be worn when people can’t maintain distance outdoors, Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday at a press conference in Tokyo. But when able to keep a distance from others, one doesn’t necessarily need to wear masks, especially considering the risks of heat stroke as temperatures rise, he said.

Matsuno was responding to questions about remarks made the previous day by Haruo Ozaki, head of the Tokyo Medical Association, who was quoted by local media as calling on the government to reconsider rules about wearing masks outside. The call coincides with Japan’s plans to reopen the country to tourists, who have been shut out for most of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike other countries where mask mandates are hotly contested issues, the Japanese government has relied on the public to wear face coverings on a voluntary basis, with most people willing to do so given they have been a common accessory for those with colds or allergies since before the pandemic.

Separately, the Sankei newspaper reported Wednesday the government is planning to ease its limit on international arrivals to 20,000 per day as soon as June 1, double the current cap of 10,000. A final decision will be made after seeing whether infection numbers go up after last week’s Golden Week holiday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.