Feb 13, 2021
Japan Hit by 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Off Fukushima
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Japan near Fukushima. Buildings in Tokyo shook.
There doesn’t appear to be a tsunami threat.
