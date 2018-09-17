(Bloomberg) -- A Japanese submarine took part in a military exercise in the South China Sea for the first time last week, Kyodo reported, a move that could challenge the warming ties between Japan and China.

The exercise, which also involved five Japanese aircraft and three destroyers, took place on Sept. 13, according to a statement from Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force. It came a day after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Russia and hailed ties between the countries. Abe may potentially pay a visit to Beijing as soon as next month.

The drills may be seen as a challenge to China, which declares sovereignty over most of the South China Sea and has opposed U.S. military drills in the waters. Beijing has boosted activity in the South China Sea by building bases and deploying missiles, part of a larger push by Xi to assert control over territory that China has long claimed as its own.

The submarine, Kuroshio, was en route to visit a naval base in Vietnam, according to the defense force statement. The Asahi newspaper earlier reported the exercise. Kyodo reported that it was the first time a submarine from Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Forces conducted drills in the South China Sea.

It’s highly unusual for a country to reveal movements of a submarine. Japan lodged a protest in January after it detected a Chinese submarine in the contiguous zone just outside disputed islands claimed by both countries.

(Updates with report of Japan detecting Chinese submarine in January. An earlier version was corrected to show exercise was first by Japanese submarine.)

