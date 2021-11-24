(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan held talks with senior members of the Taliban in Kabul, urging the group to prevent the country from becoming a safe haven for terrorism, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Takashi Okada made a three-day visit to the country from Nov. 21-24 for meetings, including with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the group’s most public face who led peace talks with the U.S.

Okada also sought to have the Taliban to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals and to respect the rights of all Afghan people, including women and minorities, according to the statement.

Okada’s visit comes ahead of planned talks between new U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and the Taliban in Doha next week. Japan plans to continue working-level discussions with the Taliban, MOFA said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.