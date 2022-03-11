(Bloomberg) -- After standing pat while a flood of European and American companies cut ties with Russia and condemned its invasion of Ukraine, more Asian companies are now joining the exodus as sanctions make it difficult to maintain their operations in the country.

Only days after Japan Tobacco Inc. said it was business as usual in Russia, where its market share is around 37%, the company reversed its position and said Thursday it will pause investments and marketing there.

Fast Retailing Co.’s clothing chain Uniqlo is temporarily shutting its 50 stores in Russia, an about-face for founder Tadashi Yanai, whose pledge Monday to stay in the country triggered calls for a boycott on social media and pushback from Ukraine’s ambassador to Japan.

In a region that stretches from Mumbai to Tokyo, Asian companies have had many reasons to protect their Russian ventures. Firms in China and India are hewing closely to the tone set by their governments, which have avoided condemning President Vladimir Putin’s actions.

Beijing officials are talking with state-owned enterprises regarding potential investments in Russian energy and commodities companies. And most Indian energy companies with large investments in Russia are state-owned and have so far refrained from any major action on their Russian operations. ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of Oil & Natural Gas Corp., said earlier this month it doesn’t see sanctions posing any challenge in selling crude oil produced in Russia or repatriating dividends back home.

Even in Japan and South Korea, U.S. allies with businesses tightly integrated with global markets, a handful of companies remain active in Russia, with oil projects and carmakers finding it difficult to halt operations they spent decades building up.

But in the past few days, an increasing number of Japanese companies have decided that business in Russia has become untenable. Cosmetics firm Shiseido Co. Wednesday said it was halting shipments to Russia and stopping new investments in the country, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

“We are deeply shocked to witness the 2 million small children, women, and elderly escaping in fear for their lives and crossing the border into neighboring countries, leaving their loved ones behind in Ukraine,” Shiseido said on its website.

Japanese companies, often criticized by corporate governance experts for tepid responses to humanitarian issues, are changing, said Osamu Tanaka, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

“Companies that have global operations are particularly exposed to the various views coming from consumers as well as investors. They are under pressure to make decisions that take into account human rights,” he said.

Despite a slow response compared with quick announcements by their U.S. and European peers, “Japanese companies are starting to share an understanding about the importance of human rights, and they’re beginning to respond with sensitivity,” he said.

Fast Retailing’s Yanai had previously been outspoken about keeping its Russia business open, saying ordinary Russians have a right to necessities, including clothing. But the company said Thursday it would temporarily suspend the business.

Other Japanese companies have also decided to halt their Russia operations amid international pressure and bottlenecks stemming from U.S. and European sanctions on trade and payments. Sony Group Corp. and Nintendo Co. suspended shipments to Russia on Thursday, eight days after Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov appealed to video game companies on Twitter.

Sony Interactive Entertainment, the Japanese group’s video game business headquartered in California, said on the same day it was suspending its PlayStation store in Russia and “joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine.”

Among those that remain are Japanese trading houses Mitsui & Co. and Mitsubishi Corp., which have spent decades building relationships in Russia, including the Sakhalin-II LNG export project. Japan holds about $8.4 billion worth of investments in Russian energy facilities, according to Wood Mackenzie Lens.

While BP Plc, Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. shocked the energy industry when they walked away from Russian assets worth billions of dollars, the Japanese companies have not announced any plans to exit.

South Korean firms are also reluctant to exit a market they’ve been focused on for years. Hyundai Motor Co. and its Kia unit account for some 23% of all car sales, the largest in the country. At least five officials from different South Korean companies including food and automakers said the country was too crucial to leave, requesting anonymity as the issue was controversial.

Ukraine’s ambassador to South Korea, Dmytro Ponomarenko, called on more companies to follow the example of U.S. companies that have suspended shipments to Russia.

“There is no single reason left for the civilized world not to push Russia with full scale of sanctions,” he said. “We expect the other companies like LG, Hyundai... to withdraw from Russia following the example of other global companies like Apple, Microsoft, Google etc.”

As the war continues, such South Korean companies will struggle to resist pressure to exit or suspend their Russian operations, according to Steve Vickers, chief executive officer of Steve Vickers and Associates, a policy and corporate risk consultancy in Hong Kong.

“It will be very difficult for them to do that the longer it goes on,” he said. “We are living in a new world: It’s group A and group B. South Korea, whether they like it or not, will go along with it.”

