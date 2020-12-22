(Bloomberg) -- Japanese companies cut year-end bonuses for their employees by 9%, the most since the global financial crisis, according to business lobby Keidanren.

Individual bonuses for employees fell to 865,621 yen ($8,368), a weighted average of special payments by 164 large corporations tallied by Keidanren showed Tuesday. That’s the steepest drop since 2009, when winter bonuses slumped 15%.

The data shows the first major blow to bonuses at big companies during the pandemic after firms largely honored previously agreed payments in the summer. Bonuses then edged down 2.2%.

Japanese companies use bonuses to cut costs in a downturn while maintaining base pay and jobs for their salaried workers. Separate labor ministry data have shown a similar trend this year with bonuses falling nonstop since May through October, the most recent month with released figures.

A slump in bonuses comes as the government seeks to contain a resurgence of the coronavrius. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced a temporary halt to a domestic travel initiative around the New Year’s holiday. The suspension of the travel subsidies is expected to hit consumer spending around the country at one of the busiest times of the year for some businesses.

