Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet slid in a series of media surveys carried out over the weekend, as respondents indicated dissatisfaction with his handling of rising prices weeks ahead of an election.

The premier’s support fell six percentage points to 60%, the lowest since February, in a poll carried out by the Nikkei newspaper June 17-19, while the proportion saying they didn’t support his cabinet leaped 9 percentage points to 32%. About 69% of respondents to the survey said they didn’t approve of his handling of inflation.

Kishida is heading into a campaign for a key upper house election set to be held July 10. A strong performance in the vote for the less-powerful of Japan’s two houses would give the premier as long as three years without the need to face another test at the polls.

A separate poll by TV news network ANN also found cabinet support had fallen 2 percentage points to 49%, while a survey published Saturday by Mainichi found a 5 percentage point drop to 48%, with about two-thirds of respondents saying they were having trouble making ends meet due to inflation.

Still, opposition parties show little sign of being able to take advantage of the dilemma facing Kishida and his long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party. The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party is calling for a rethink of BOJ policy, but only 7% of respondents to the Nikkei survey said they supported the party, flat on the previous month and compared with 45% for the LDP.

Japan’s April core inflation rate was 2.1%, far below levels seen in the US, with May figures due to be released Friday.

Monetary policy has become an unusual bone of contention in the run-up to the vote, with 46% of respondents to the Nikkei poll saying the Bank of Japan shouldn’t continue its ultra-easy policy, compared with 36% saying it should.

The BOJ’s monetary policy divergence from US tightening has accelerated the yen’s nosedive. Both the government and the BOJ have expressed concern about the currency’s rapid fall and the government has provided handouts for low-income households to try to alleviate the effect of price rises.

Kishida told a Fuji TV program on Sunday that the BOJ should stick to its policy because any rise in interest rates could increase the burden on small and medium-sized businesses.

