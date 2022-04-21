(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s main inflation gauge may lose its role as a catalyst for monetary policy change, with the central bank pledging to stick to its current framework even if prices hit the 2% target, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says.

Instead, how households feel about inflation is poised to take on a greater significance as the Bank of Japan closely monitors both perceived and actual inflation, Goldman’s economist Naohiko Baba wrote in a note.

“We will carefully watch perceived inflation going forward as a potential alternative measure to actual inflation in gauging the BOJ’s policy stance,” Baba said.

Japanese households see inflation at 6.4% next year on average, the highest reading since 2008, according to a BOJ survey earlier this month. That compares with actual inflation of just 0.6% in February. The central bank is said to to be considering notable upgrades in its inflation forecasts next week.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has reiterated that current cost-push inflation without major wage hikes will prove short-lived and intends to keep the BOJ’s yield curve control unchanged even if inflation hits 2%, according to Baba. He expects core inflation will reach the target in the second half of this year.

Perceived inflation is likely to be influenced particularly by oil prices, followed by the foreign exchange rate, and tends to become more sticky once above a certain level, Baba wrote.

“This is likely to reflect a weaker tolerance for higher inflation among households, and thus a more defensive attitude, likely negatively impacting consumption activity,” he said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to introduce fresh economic measures to cushion the impact of rising commodity and energy prices, which are being exacerbated by the yen’s rapid fall. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki is increasingly pointing out the negative effects of the weak currency, while Kuroda maintains that it’s positive for the overall economy.

“Under such circumstances, we should closely keep an eye on perceived inflation going forward, as a possible alternative measure to actual inflation to gauge monetary policy stance,” Baba wrote.

