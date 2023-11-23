(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s key inflation measure accelerated for the first time in four months, in line with market expectations that price gains will continue, and heightening the Bank of Japan’s dependence on data ahead of its December policy meeting.

Growth in consumer prices excluding fresh food inched up to 2.9% in October from 2.8% in September, staying above the BOJ’s 2% goal for a 19th month, according to the ministry of internal affairs Friday. The median forecast of economists was a jump to 3% amid a reduction of government subsidies for utilities.

The impact from those gas and electricity price measures on overall inflation shrank to 0.49 percentage point from 0.98 in September. Hotel prices also helped boost prices thanks to a continued recovery in inbound spending, although gains in processed food prices slowed.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda appears to be facing persistent inflationary pressures that are at odds with his reiterated assertion that a drop in import prices will cool inflation in the short term. But inflation has yet to be sustained by domestic forces as a higher cost of living takes a toll on consumer spending and outpaces wage growth, a factor that helped shrink the economy last quarter.

“Consumption continues to be weak and I think companies are hitting the brakes on passing on costs into food prices out of concerns over damaging spending,” said Takeshi Minami, economist at Norinchukin Research Institute. “A virtuous cycle of prices won’t happen unless wages rise more and the BOJ isn’t in a situation yet to normalize its policy easily.”

With approval ratings at the lowest level in his two-year premiership partly due to inflation, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled an economic package worth more than ¥17 trillion ($115 billion) earlier this month. In it, the premier extended subsidy programs to contain energy prices until April, and decided to give tax rebates and cash handouts to support households hit by rising prices.

“The rebound in Japan’s inflation in October was concentrated in utility bills and hotel fees. This was well flagged in earlier Tokyo data and likely won’t sway the Bank of Japan, which we think is still committed to a dovish stance.”

— Taro Kimura, economist

Excluding fresh food and energy, consumer prices climbed 4% from the previous year last month, hovering around the highest level since 1981, according to the ministry.

A weak yen has been a key driver behind high import costs, as it has stayed near a 33-year low against the dollar in recent months. This month Ueda has been frequently pressed by opposition party members in parliament to admit that monetary easing is causing the yen’s fall, exacerbating the inflationary hit on households.

While a measure of prices for firms has dropped to the lowest level since early 2021, it’s uncertain how much more businesses need to pass their costs onto consumers. It’s also unclear whether firms will raise prices in order to increase wages, a key development for both the BOJ and the government.

Kishida and Ueda have emphasized the importance of next year’s annual spring wage negotiations, and most see its results as a key component of whether the BOJ can move toward clear policy normalization. The prime minister said this week that increasing wages is “the most important task” for him.

