(Bloomberg) -- Japanese authorities carried out a second day of inspections at Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.’s factory in Wakayama prefecture over safety concerns about the drugmaker’s health supplements, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said in a statement on Sunday.

The factory had been making red yeast — an ingredient suspected of containing toxic or harmful substances.

The Osaka-based firm is one of Japan’s largest health-product makers, selling everything from eye drops and skin creams to room deodorants. Hundreds of consumers reported health problems, including deaths and hospitalizations, after taking the company’s supplements with red yeast.

Read more: Japan Inspects Kobayashi Pharma's Plant After Product Recall

The impact isn’t limited to Japan. Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported on Saturday that the local government discovered two more cases tied to the problem, after an earlier report of a woman developing kidney failure.

Kobayashi said this month it would recall a cholesterol-reducing supplement and other products that use the red yeast. The recall is likely to cost the company over ¥1.8 billion ($12 million). The drugmaker plans to compensate about 680 consumers who reported health problems.

The company continues to investigate the potential link between the products and the deaths and illnesses of those who have consumed them.

Red yeast is an ingredient that has long been used to make red rice wine and foods. The ingredient has been marketed as a health supplement because it produces statins, which can help lower cholesterol.

