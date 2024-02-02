(Bloomberg) -- Japanese insurers fell on concern over their exposure to US commercial real estate, after panic selling in lender Aozora Bank Ltd. brought investor attention to risks in other companies.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. dropped 3% and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. fell 2.3% on Friday, making the insurance sector the worst performer on the Topix index. Aozora Bank lost one-third of its value in two days after saying it expects to post a net loss from a profit earlier, as its aggressive bets on US market for offices turned sour.

Some insurers are seeing a “selloff as investors avoid uncertainty over their exposure to US commercial real estate,” said Takehiko Masuzawa, head of equities trading at Phillip Securities Japan Ltd. “The selling pressure will continue unless we can confirm how much exposure they have and until shares of Aozora bank stop falling.”

Still, the effect on insurers was modest compared with Aozora Bank. While Dai-ichi might face similar pressures, “the impact of any further writedown of US CRE at Dai-ichi Life looks minor if it’s confined to office space,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steven Lam wrote in a note. “A 10% loss in office loans would equal just 5.7% of Dai-ichi’s adjusted profit this fiscal year,” he said.

Tokio Marine spokesperson declined to comment on its US CRE loan exposure, while representative for Dai-ichi Life was not immediately available.

“The risks for the insurance company remain uncertain, and selling is appropriate given that it would be more efficient to switch out given the overall strength of the Japanese market,” said Mitsushige Akino, senior executive officer at Ichiyoshi Asset Management Co.

--With assistance from Eddy Duan and Nao Sano.

(Adds response from insurers in fifth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.