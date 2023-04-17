(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government invited the African Union to the forthcoming G7 summit and excluded regular attendee South Africa.

Comoros President Azali Assoumani, the current chariman of the continental body, is expected to represent Africa at the talks in Hiroshima, South Africa’s presidency said in a statement on Monday.

“The Japanese government, which is hosting the G7, decided for its version of the summit to invite the African Union instead of individual countries from Africa,” it said. “Therefore, the president of Comoros, who is the current chair, will attend the G7 plus meetings and not South Africa.”

The meeting of global powers is set to take place from May 19-21.

The African Union, made up of 55 member states, has sought to become a permanent member of the Group of 20 wealthy nations, and in December received backing from US President Joe Biden for its bid.

