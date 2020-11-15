(Bloomberg) -- Japan and the International Olympic Committee are looking to have spectators attend the Tokyo Olympics after putting in a raft of safety measures for the games, delayed by a year due to the coronavirus.

IOC President Thomas Bach said after a meeting Monday with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that the two sides were putting together a toolbox to counter the pandemic and would look to have participants vaccinated if a vaccine was available.

Suga said after the meeting that Japan and the IOC were determined to hold the Olympics next year and were considering ways for spectators to attend.

The visit is Bach’s first to Japan since the decision was made in March to delay the Tokyo Olympics a year to July 2021 as Covid-19 spread globally. Bach is expected to discuss preparations for the games with officials and tour facilities during his visit this week.

