(Bloomberg) -- Japan issued a tsunami warning for Iwate prefecture, saying the eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga may result in waves as high as 3 meters (10 feet) reaching those shores.

Initial waves may have already arrived, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. It also issued a tsunami advisory for the wider area along its Pacific coast, which warns of waves up to 1 meter in height.

Tokyo Bay, Osaka Bay and the Seto inland sea were not included in the tsunami advisory.

Train services have been suspended in some areas along the coast and evacuation orders have been issued to over 200,000 residents, according to local reports.

