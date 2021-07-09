(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s meteorological agency issued on Saturday its highest warning for heavy rain in three southwestern prefectures, urging residents to stay safe.

“Unprecedented heavy rain” has hit parts of Kagoshima, Miyazaki and Kumamoto and there’s a high chance the downpour has caused damage, the agency said in a statement. As of 11 a.m., about 126,000 people had been advised to evacuate, according to broadcaster NHK.

The development comes a week after a landslide in central Japan washed away houses and killed people.

