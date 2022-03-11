Japan Joins U.S. and EU in Banning Chip Exports to Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Japan will stop exporting semiconductors to Russia next week, joining the U.S. and its European allies in efforts to cripple Russia’s military capability.

The export curb was approved by the cabinet and will start on March 18, Japanese trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said Friday. The specific details will be announced next week, he added.

The ban will include chips, machine tools and communication equipment in line with items already targeted by the U.S. and EU, according to the trade ministry.

The ban on the export items will also apply to Belarus. Japan added another three Belarusian banks to its sanctions list earlier Friday.

Belarus has been included in the sanctions Japan has taken against Russia as the international community tries to isolate Russia and its ally and stop the war in Ukraine.

