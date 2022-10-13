(Bloomberg) -- Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dipped in a major poll below the 30% level considered a danger zone for a premier, as voters have faulted him over measures to fight inflation and not doing enough to cut ties to a fringe church.

The approval rating for Kishida’s government fell to 27.4% in a Jiji Press poll released Thursday. It was a record low for the prime minister who has been in office for about a year and comes amid weak consumption data released this week, which could grow even more anemic due to some of the fastest inflation in more than three decades.

But Kishida, whose approval numbers have dipped to record lows in several polls, still has ample breathing space as opposition parties have failed to capitalize on his woes and none of them boast support of more than single figures.

After guiding his long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party to victory in an upper house election in July, Kishida may not need to face another national vote for three years. Any challenge to his leadership, and key policies such as his New Capitalism plan for a more equal society, is likely to come from within the LDP.

The support rate in polls from Jiji is one of the lowest for the premier among the major surveys. A Kyodo News survey released at the weekend put support at 35% and one from public broadcaster NHK at 38%.

Most of the major surveys show that respondents don’t think the ruling party has done enough to cut ties with the South Korean-based Unification Church, which has a long list of court judgments against it in Japan over its fundraising methods. Nearly 70% of respondents in the Jiji survey weren’t happy with Kishida’s handling of the issue.

Concerns over the group resurfaced after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July. Police said the suspected gunman told them he acted due to what he saw as Abe’s connection to the group, which the man now in custody blamed for his family’s financial ruin.

