(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged an additional $800 million for the Covax initiative that aims to distribute coronavirus vaccinations to lower-income nations.

Other countries, including Australia, Spain and Switzerland, along with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said at an online summit on Wednesday they would also donate about $500 million, along with millions of Covid-19 inoculations.

Suga co-hosted the meeting with Gavi, the vaccine alliance, in a bid to raise an extra $1.7 billion from governments and private donors to accelerate access to Covid-19 vaccines via the Covax facility.

Covax’s goals “cannot be met by one country alone,” Suga said.

More cash is needed on top of earlier pledges, after a target of inoculating 20% of the population in recipient countries by the end of 2021 was raised to 30%, according to documents distributed by the Japanese government ahead of the meeting.

Scientists have said that rolling vaccines out around the world will be key to ending the pandemic, which continues to rage in Asia. Infection numbers are dwindling in the U.S. and other countries whose immunization programs are relatively advanced.

The summit came as Japan struggled to accelerate its own vaccination program, with about 14 million doses so far given among its 126 million people, less than two month before it hosts the Olympics in Tokyo.

