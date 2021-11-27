Japan Likely to Say Recession Bottomed in May 2020: Nikkei

(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese government is likely to say the economic recession phase that began in November 2018 ended in May 2020, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

A group of experts will likely decide at a meeting in coming days that the economy hit its trough in May last year, when the coronavirus infection was spreading and Japan declared its first state of emergency, the paper said Sunday, without citing anyone.

The government had already said the economy peaked in October 2018, according to Nikkei.

Japan Avoids Recession as Shoppers Shrug Off Virus Emergency

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.