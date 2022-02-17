(Bloomberg) -- Japan lowered its overall assessment of the economy for the first time in five months as renewed restrictions to counter the spread of omicron weighed on consumers.

While taking a gloomier view on the current state of the recovery, the government downgraded its view on consumer spending and housing construction, but raised its assessment of business investment, a change that suggests the economy could be in better shape over the longer term.

The revisions come as the government maintains quasi-emergency curbs in Tokyo and other areas. The restrictions have hit the service sector particularly hard with shorter business hours at restaurants and bars.

Recent infection cases have fallen from a record of over 100,000 earlier this month, suggesting that the latest wave may have already peaked, even if infections still remain elevated compared with previous levels.

Still, the restrictions and virus concerns have increased the risk of the economy slipping back into a contraction in the current quarter after clocking a temporary recovery in the final three months of last year during a lull in infection cases.

The jump in daily infections from around 500 at the beginning of the year has cooled consumer sentiment with the mood among customer-facing businesses plunging in January in response.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan’s third premier of the pandemic, is trying to strike a delicate balance between keeping the economy running and containing the virus. His success will partly determine if he can shore up his hold on power in a national election in the summer.

Kishida already unveiled a larger-than-expected stimulus package in November aimed at backing up the recovery. As with previous virus waves, activity restrictions may delay some of the government’s planned extra spending.

Later this evening Kishida is expected to announce an easing of border controls in a move that would symbolize a step in the direction of normalizing activity.

