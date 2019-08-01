(Bloomberg) -- Japan may decide to remove South Korea from a list of trusted export destinations as soon as Friday, amid escalating tensions between the two U.S. allies that threaten to damage business and security ties.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet has a Friday meeting, likely before 10:30 a.m., where it could decide to strike its neighbor from a so-called “white list” of countries that benefit from less stringent checks. South Korea has urged Japan not to go ahead with the change, saying it would have grave consequences and prompt a rethink of security cooperation.

The decision comes as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to meet with his counterparts from the two countries -- Japan’s Taro Kono and South Korea’s Kang Kyung-wha, on the sidelines of a regional forum in Bangkok later in the day. The U.S. is trying to calm tensions, with a senior official in Washington saying the Trump administration was urging the two sides to reach a “standstill agreement” to give themselves room to negotiate.

Five of America’s largest tech industry groups have written a joint letter to the trade ministers of Japan and South Korea to cool tensions, saying too much was at stake globally. But Tokyo has said its neighbor is lax on management of sensitive materials and that its move is a matter of national security. Seoul denies the claim of improper controls.

Japanese officials haven’t announced a date for the cabinet decision, but once it’s made, an amendment to the relevant regulation is publicized and comes into force 21 days later.

Growing Tension

Long-fraught ties between Japan and South Korea have turned increasingly sour in recent months, potentially hampering their ability to work together to counter threats from North Korea and China. Much of the ill will relates to whether Japan has shown sufficient contrition for its 1910-45 occupation of the Korean Peninsula.

Japan was incensed by South Korean court rulings holding Japanese companies liable for cases of forced labor during the colonial period. The Japanese government says all such claims were settled under a 1965 treaty, while South Korean courts have said the agreement did not cover the emotional pain and distress suffered by the victims.

In what was seen by South Korea as retaliation, Japan announced stricter checks in July on exports of three specialty materials crucial to its neighbor’s tech industry. It also revealed plans to remove South Korea from the white list, meaning more cumbersome procedures for both exporters and importers of a wide range of goods that range from building products to chemicals.

Falling Exports

More than 930 products may come under restrictions if Japan removes South Korea from its list, including silicon wafers that serve as building blocks of semiconductors, according to a report this week from Hana Financial Investment Co.

A senior South Korean government official who asked not to be identified said list removal would probably mean the country’s economy will grow less than forecast this year. About 30% of South Korean exports contain imported materials, which is larger than the average of 18% among Group of 20 nations, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

South Korea’s imports from Japan slid 9% in July, but that was in line with the decline in demand due to falling exports, according to the trade ministry.

Public Support

Still, Japanese officials argue that the changes wouldn’t have much long-term effect on legitimate exports. Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Merrill Lynch have also argued any disruptions from Japan’s tighter export regulations are likely to be short-lived.

The effect on the broader relationship could be more serious. South Korea is reported to be considering whether to end a military information-sharing agreement, even as North Korea fires off a series of missiles. The deadline for notifying Japan of such a decision comes Aug. 24.

Opinion polling shows that Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have each won support at home for taking a tough stand on the matter. Even so, Japan could arguably end up hurting its own economy, where many sectors are closely meshed with South Korea’s.

“It’s not something that will affect the South Korean economy straight away,” said Makoto Abe of the Japan External Trade Organization. But South Korean companies will be concerned about the further measures and see trade with Japan as risky, seeking alternative suppliers, he said.

