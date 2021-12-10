(Bloomberg) -- Japanese government is considering a decision to refrain from sending its ministers to the winter Olympic Games in Beijing, to align itself with the U.S. and others who already announced diplomatic boycotts, Yomiuri newspaper reported, citing unidentified government and ruling party officials.

The government is mulling whether to instead send Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to the report. It’s also cautiously discussing whether Koji Murofushi, commissioner of Japan Sports Agency, should attend, it said.

Japanese athletes will be sent as scheduled, Yomiuri reported. The government is likely to make a final decision by the end of this year, it said.

