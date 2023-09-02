(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese government will probably seek a court order by mid-October for the Unification Church’s dissolution because the religious organization failed to provide satisfactory answers to questions on how its operations are managed, the Asahi newspaper reported, citing an unidentified government official.

The timing of the order has not been finalized, the report said

Earlier: Japan Considers Fining Unification Church Amid Probe, Kyodo Says

