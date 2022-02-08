(Bloomberg) -- The mood among Japanese merchants tanked in January, plunging the most since the March 2011 tsunami disaster as the rapid spread of the omicron variant led to record numbers of infections.

A gauge of sentiment among store managers, taxi drivers and others who deal directly with Japanese consumers slid 19.6 points to 37.9 last month, the Cabinet Office’s Economy Watchers survey showed Tuesday. A below-50 reading indicates pessimists outnumber optimists.

The sharp drop in sentiment, which sent the index back to its lowest level since August, illustrates how quickly conditions have deteriorated over the last month, with daily virus cases jumping about 20-fold to more than 100,000.

The exponential spread of omicron has forced Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration to call a state of quasi-emergency in areas covering more than half the economy.

Japan’s Economy Seen at Risk of Shrinking Again Due to Omicron

The government is reportedly set to extend those advisories in Tokyo and 12 other areas by another three weeks, allowing local governments to push bars and restaurants to close early and restrict alcohol sales through early March.

Sentiment slid across all sectors of the economy, with the mood souring the most among restaurant operators.

For businesses of all types, an index measuring views of the future fell to the lowest level in a year.

