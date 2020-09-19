(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s new communications minister said mobile phone providers should aim to cut the fees they charge customers to about “international levels.”

The rule should be for prices to be determined by healthy competition, Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Ryota Takeda said on public broadcaster NHK, without specifying any figures. The market is currently dominated by three major players, Takeda added, saying that he would consider ways to enable competitors to enter the market.

Cutting mobile phone bills for households has been a pet issue for newly appointed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who previously served as internal affairs minister.

