(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s largest money managers appear to have come to a consensus about where to allocate their sustainable investment portfolios: anywhere but Japan.

The country’s four largest ESG funds have put at least 95% of their net assets in foreign stocks as of this month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, devoting only a small fraction of their 1.4 trillion yen ($12.1 billion) to domestic holdings.

That’s a blow for Japanese firms looking to ride the wave of investor money flowing to companies that meet some combination of criteria for environmental, social and governance factors.

Big funds like Asset Management One Co.’s Global ESG High Quality Growth Fund and Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management’s Innovative Decarbonization Strategy Fund say that there are fewer Japanese companies that meet their ESG criteria. Analysts add that overall, returns are better elsewhere.

“It’s obvious to investors that these U.S. giants have an advantage over Japanese firms when it comes to capital fire power,” said Hideyuki Ishiguro, a senior strategist at Nomura Asset Management.

Last year, Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund, an early pioneer of ESG investing, abruptly curtailed its largely Japan-focused investments on concerns about poor returns. Of the seven ESG indexes that GPIF tracked, six underperformed the benchmark Topix during the last fiscal year. Returns of non-Japanese holdings also beat those domestically.

Analysts say that those weak returns coupled with less progressive government policies create an uneven playing field. Japan’s decades-long underperformance relative to foreign peers also adds to that disadvantage when it comes to ESG. To make up for the difference, institutional and retail investors look abroad.

“There are bigger expectations of share-price gains for overseas stocks, which is derived from the gap in the management’s ability to adapt to a changing generation,” said Mitsushige Akino, a senior executive officer at Ichiyoshi Asset Management Co. in Tokyo.

A company spokesman for Asset Management One said that when its investment team looked at bottom-up analysis on high-quality ESG names, limited Japanese companies made the cut. Nomura said U.S. stocks were the most attractive in their screening process.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS similarly said that U.S. stocks dominated the list when they looked for funds that were innovative in reducing emissions. “The weighting may change depending on where such companies can be found going forward,” said spokeswoman Satoko Matsushima.

The S&P 500 Index rallied 27% in 2021, setting record highs on a weekly or monthly basis, while the benchmark Topix index gained 10%. The underperformance for Japanese shares was also visible in the various funds.

Last year, Asset Management One’s Global ESG fund posted a 9.6% gain, while Nomura’s globally-mandated Nomura Environmental Leaders Strategy Fund B Course rose 24%. By contrast, Sumitomo Mitsui DS’ domestically-focused Japan Equity ESG Fund was up 5.7%.

ESG investments aim to allocate capital according to less traditional metrics such as a company’s ability to lower carbon emissions, promote boardroom diversity and improve the welfare of employees.

On some metrics, Japan is a notable laggard. Women make up only 18% of Japanese company boards, according to Bloomberg-compiled data, one of the lowest in the world and almost half the U.S. average of 30%. The median for percentage of females in senior management is also one-half of the U.S.

Environmental measures also show Japanese companies trailing. The total greenhouse gas or carbon dioxide intensity per million dollars of sales revenue for firms on the S&P 500 is about three quarters of those on the Topix, Bloomberg data show.

A lot of Japanese funds invest heavily in the U.S. if their prospectus allows. For ESG funds, though, there’s an additional cost: It means Japanese companies aren’t being rewarded for good environmental, social or governance practices the way their overseas competitors are.

Toyota Motor Corp., for example, has a stronger ESG record than Tesla Inc., according to scores by rating agencies including S&P, Sustainalytics, ISS and Bloomberg, and last month unveiled plans to invest 4 trillion yen to supercharge its push into electric vehicles. Even so, Tesla gets the top spot in Sumitomo Mitsui DS’ ESG fund.

In some cases, investors looking to tilt away from companies in their own backyard might work against them. While Tesla outperformed Toyota last year, its shares are down almost 19% this year, compared with the latter’s 4% advance.

