(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese government is mulling plans to end quarantine and self-isolation requirements in March for fully-vaccinated travelers coming from countries where Covid-19 cases are not raising rapidly, according to reports.

Germany is set to join other European countries in phasing out Covid-19 restrictions over the coming weeks, even though infections are only slightly below recent records.

Hong Kong is trying to ride out the omicron wave without a total lockdown like those in mainland Chinese cities. France is planning to ease some mask rules, and the Dutch government revealed its road map toward a full reopening.

A study showed vaccinated mothers’ antibodies offer Covid protection for babies. Tennis star Novak Djokovic said he’s willing to forgo trophies and the Wimbledon tournament if that’s the price for not getting a vaccine.

Key Developments:

Australia’s Victoria to Increase Non-Urgent Surgeries as Omicron Subsides (7:05 a.m. HK)

Non-urgent surgery capacity will start ramping up in Australia’s second-most populous state from Feb. 21, as the wave of omicron cases subsides.

The decision reflects the falling hospitalization numbers and improved staff availability, Victoria State Health Minister Martin Foley said in a statement.

The state’s rolling seven-day average of Covid hospitalizations is 457 patients, down from a mid-January peak of more than 1,200, according to the statement. Meanwhile, the number of staff unavailable due to Covid has fallen by about two-thirds, to about 1,400 people.

Vaccinated Mothers’ Antibodies Offer Covid Protection for Babies (7:00 a.m. HK)

Covid-19 shots administered during pregnancy may keep infants six months or younger out of the hospital, in a study a CDC official says offers the first real-world evidence that antibodies passed onto the baby offer protection.

The study, released Tuesday, marks the latest findings to underscore the benefits of vaccination during pregnancy. It found that infants were 61% less likely to require hospitalization from Covid-19 if their mother had received two doses of Pfizer Inc. or Moderna Inc.’s vaccines.

Japan May End Quarantine for Some: Nikkei (9:14 a.m. NY)

The Japanese government is weighing plans to end quarantine and self-isolation requirements in March for fully vaccinated travelers coming from countries where Covid-19 cases are not rising rapidly, Nikkei reported.

Netherlands Eases as Cases Fall From Record (3:38 p.m. NY)

The Dutch government revealed its road map toward a full reopening as infections start to fall from record levels.

Cultural venues, bars and restaurants will have their daily closing time extended to 1 a.m. from 10 p.m. starting Friday, Dutch Health Minister Ernst Kuipers said on Tuesday in the Hague. The second step of easing the country’s restrictions will take place on Feb. 25, with all venues returning to normal hours of operation.

Massachusetts Eases Mask Recommendations (2:17 p.m. NY)

Massachusetts officials loosened their recommendation on masks indoors, saying they’re necessary only for those who are at high risk of being infected with Covid-19.

People should continue to protect themselves if they have a weakened immune system, underlying medical conditions or are unvaccinated, according to an updated advisory by the state Department of Public Health. Masks are still required on public transit and in health-care facilities. Previously, the state had asked all residents to wear a mask indoors no matter their vaccination status.

The recommendation came as the number of new Covid cases eased. In Massachusetts, the seven-day moving average of daily infections dropped to 1,755 on Monday, compared with nearly 25,000 during the peak of the omicron surge in early January, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Ecuador Vaccinating 3-, 4-Year-Olds (2:10 p.m. NY)

Ecuador started inoculating children ages 3 and 4 against Covid-19 with the Chinese Sinovac vaccines, the Health Ministry said in a statement. Vaccination started in Quito, Loja, Zamora and Machala, with a nationwide rollout to begin Feb. 21. The government hopes to stave off development of so-called long Covid in very young children where the disease often goes undetected, Health Minister Ximena Garzon said. Children will receive two doses with an interval of 28 to 42 days between shots.

Tyson to Ease Mask Mandates for Some (12:05 p.m. NY)

Tyson Foods Inc., one of the first national employers to mandate vaccines for its workers, is moving to ease mask requirements for some employees, a decision that comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. falls.

The meatpacking giant said in a memo to employees on Tuesday that fully vaccinated workers at “some facilities” could begin to remove their masks at work.

Vaccines Help Prevent Long Covid, U.K. Says (10:40 a.m. NY)

People vaccinated against the coronavirus are less likely to develop long Covid symptoms compared with those who are unvaccinated, a U.K. review of various studies on the condition has shown.

Following an examination of 15 studies, the U.K. Health Security concluded that getting two doses of a vaccine offered protection against severe illness and reduced the longer-term impact of the infection. The agency also found that getting vaccinated after a Covid infection helped reduce the duration of long Covid symptoms, which include fatigue, shortness of breath, and muscle or joint pain.

Marriott Beats as Vacationers Shrug Off Virus (8:02 a.m. NY)

Marriott International Inc. reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations as demand for leisure travel powered the hotel recovery.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, according to a statement Tuesday. That beat the average analyst estimate of 99 cents.

France to Drop Mask Mandate (7:14 a.m. NY)

France plans to drop the mask requirement in public spaces where a proof of vaccine is required, such as cinemas, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday. He confirmed that clubs will reopen on Wednesday.

Yet the vaccine requirement is here to stay for now. It will be lifted only when all postponed surgeries are rescheduled and no surgeries are postponed to treat Covid patients, he said.

Cyprus to Start Easing Curbs (6:44 a.m. NY)

Cyprus will begin relaxing coronavirus measures following a significant reduction in pressure on the country’s health system and stabilizing epidemiological indicators, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela said Tuesday.

From Feb. 21, people who haven’t completed their vaccination programs and who take a rapid test will be re-allowed to enter restaurants, nightclubs, stadiums, theaters, cinemas and hotels. Other moves include an increase in the number of people allowed to attend weddings and entertainment venues, while the number of company staff required to work from home will be reduced to 25% of a company’s workforce from 50%.

