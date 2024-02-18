(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s biggest provider of electric car chargers is urging the government to mandate priority parking spaces for EVs — a request that at least in part stems from the nation’s low level of EV ownership.

After becoming frustrated that drivers of combustion engine cars are parking in spots with EV chargers, Yohei Kiguchi, the chief executive officer of Enechange Ltd., said he’s asking authorities to ensure priority EV spots are mandatory, particularly considering the chargers are often installed using government subsidies.

The current situation is resulting in an “inefficient rise” in EV chargers, said Kiguchi, who spoke on Bloomberg Television Monday. The government should also consider reviewing existing chargers’ usage data when companies apply for subsidies to install more stations, he said.

While Enechange, which controls about 60% of Japan’s EV charging infrastructure, requests that clients and parking lot operators reserve priority areas for EVs, in space-challenged Japan, where battery electric vehicles only account for around 3% of new car sales, what often happens is that regular cars park in the spots instead.

In one sample survey, Enechange found one of its chargers was being used an average of only 12.6 hours a month while other stations weren’t being used at all, Kiguchi said.

Japan has a goal of installing 300,000 public charging ports by 2030. Currently there are around 37,000 connectors, underscoring the country’s overall low usage of electric cars. The other two large charging station providers in Japan are e-Mobility Power Co. and petrol refiner Eneos Holdings Inc.

Enechange said last year that the 30,000 charging connectors in Japan translate to one per 4,000 users. That compares with one for every 500 people in Europe, 600 in the US and 1,800 in China, according to data compiled by BloombergNEF.

Although that’s a tough business environment, Enechange says it’s transitioning from “the investment phase to the profit-generating phase,” with an operating profit of ¥181 million ($1.2 million) in the fourth quarter and a plan to be profitable for the full fiscal 2024 year on sales of ¥10 billion.

Kiguchi also said he’s urging the government to create a central register with real-time information about various charging stations so the public can more easily see which are available, and rather than having to rely on different apps for different companies.

